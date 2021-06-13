HP zBook Studio review: an awesome mobile workstation

HP’s fast 4-in-1 has all the key features and comes with a fairly low per-page cost, so long as you take out an HP+ subscription. HP’s latest OfficeJet Pro printers, aimed at small workgroups in a small office, are the first to come with HP+. Like an expanded Instant Ink subscription, if you opt into HP+, you will receive replacement ink cartridges in the mail before you run out. But now the first six months are free and you’ll get an extra year on your warranty. Some other smart features are unlocked with HP+ which we will explain in this review.