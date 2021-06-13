HP zBook Studio review: an awesome mobile workstation
The HP Z series has been my favorite workstation and mobile workstation brand for a while now. In my work as a graphic designer and environmental designer, I’ve got an HP Z workstation tower on my desk attached to a Wacom Cintiq pen display and it’s awesome. Z series workstations are built for demanding industries such as media, entertainment, architecture, geospace, engineering, construction, life science, healthcare, and product development.pocketnow.com