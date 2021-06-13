Cancel
Plymouth, IN

Wild Rose Moon brings back in-person shows

South Bend Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH — Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center returns to in-person performances with two concerts next weekend:. • The Rough & Tumble at 8 p.m. Saturday: The eclectic duo of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler features a sound that is a kaleidoscope of anything they can get their hands on — accordion, ukulele, glass bottles and more — all backed by a foundation of piano or guitar. Their album, “We’re Only Family If You Say So,” premiered in February.

