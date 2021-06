Like many fashion designers, Giorgio Armani had to halt production due to the pandemic. While many designers were left wondering about how they would present their collections and how the pandemic would affect their brand, Armani took the time to really focus on his brand and creating timeless silhouettes and designs for the brand to present post-pandemic. “In a way, the pandemic has proved that my intuition of a timeless and effortless style has always been a valuable one. And this is exactly what I would like to convey with this collection: an idea of comfort that is more in sync with the times that we are living," Armani said.