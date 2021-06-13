Obituaries for June 13

Wayne John Galante, 77, of Holualoa died on May 24 at Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua in Honokaa. Born in Denver, he was the dentist and founder of West Hawaii Dental Associates in Kealakekua, attended Oregon State University as an undergraduate, attended dental school at the University of Oregon in Portland, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a dentist for the Navy on Oahu. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Noelani Pi, P.O. Box 4386 Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. 96745. Online condolences may be made at homelanimemorialpark.com. Survived by daughter, Noelani (Albert) Pi of Kailua-Kona; son, Kai (Sherina) Galante of Kailua-Kona; former spouse, Jane Galante of Kailua-Kona; sister, Kate (Gilberto Cantillo) Galante of Cartago, Costa Rica; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Homelani Memorial Park.