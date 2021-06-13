Cancel
An inside look at a Louisiana wind turbine parts maker that's expanding

By KRISTEN MOSBRUCKER
NOLA.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn uptick in demand from manufacturers looking to supply turbines for wind farms popping up around the globe is driving an expansion at Advanced Cutting Solutions. The New Orleans-based company is investing $750,000 over the next two years for at least two more machines that it uses to make wind turbine blade kits — the building blocks used by manufacturers to assemble turbines for wind farms. The company expects to hire two dozen workers to run the machines to meet growing demand.

