Building code revisions ahead: County Council to take up last 2 pieces of construction requirements

Gov. David Ige has included on his list of 28 legislative measures for possible veto a bill taking away the counties’ share of the tax on hotel rooms and short-term rentals. House Bill 862 would eliminate the current $103 million that’s divvied up among the four counties and replace it with an option for each county to add its own surcharge of up to 3%. The current tax, which also has earmarks for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Honolulu rail project, Hawaii Convention Center and other state and local projects, is set at 10.25% of the room charge on hotels and short-term rentals of less than 180 days.