How Hawaii Sen. Dan Inouye Helped Set The Stage For UFO Research
The U.S. military’s official acknowledgment of videos of strange flying objects taken by Navy pilots has brought the debate over UFOs into the mainstream like never before. Later this month, the Pentagon is expected to release an unclassified report on the mysterious sightings, which it officially calls unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UAPs. But the disclosures may not have been possible without Hawaii’s late Sen. Daniel Inouye.www.civilbeat.org