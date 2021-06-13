Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

How Hawaii Sen. Dan Inouye Helped Set The Stage For UFO Research

Posted by 
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. military’s official acknowledgment of videos of strange flying objects taken by Navy pilots has brought the debate over UFOs into the mainstream like never before. Later this month, the Pentagon is expected to release an unclassified report on the mysterious sightings, which it officially calls unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UAPs. But the disclosures may not have been possible without Hawaii’s late Sen. Daniel Inouye.

www.civilbeat.org
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Mazie Hirono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Classified Information#Pentagon#Veteran#Navy#University Of Hawaii#Venezuelan#Ministry Of Defense#Chinese#Pacific Fleet#The New York Times#Russian#Uap#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Oahu
Country
China
News Break
UFO
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Russia details exercise near Hawaii to destroy a carrier strike group

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a recap of its naval and air exercise off Hawaii that it practiced “destroying the aircraft carrier strike group of the mock enemy” and delivering a simulated strike with cruise missiles against “critically important” military infrastructure. “To create the situation as close as...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Honolulu Civil Beat

Congress Should Lead On Replacing Red Hill Fuel Tanks

It was déjà vu all over again in the headlines: “Navy confirms 1,000-gallon fuel release at Red Hill.”. Recently, 1,000 gallons of fuel leaked from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility operated by the United States Navy. According to officials, the leak came from a distribution pipeline and the containment system functioned “as designed” to keep the fuel contained within the facility, with no indication that fuel was released to the environment.
Honolulu, HIamericanmilitarynews.com

Russian fleet practices sinking aircraft carrier near Hawaiian coast

Russia’s Navy practiced attacked a mock enemy carrier strike group during a massive military exercise in the Pacific Ocean last week in an apparent message to the U.S. Unconfirmed satellite images showed what appeared to be some of the Russian warships involved in the drills sailed within 35 nautical miles of Honolulu, Hawaii on June 19.
Bath, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

BIW awarded $9M contract for work on future USS Daniel Inouye

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works another $9 million to provide additional work on the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). BIW will provide planning, management, and emergent availability support for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, which was christened in Bath in June 2019. Post-delivery...
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

HONOLULU — Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in space for study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory and were blasted into space earlier this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station. Researcher Jamie Foster, who...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Honolulu Civil Beat

Chad Blair: The Tales Of Two Hawaii Trailblazers

The release of memoirs this spring by two prominent Hawaii politicians has me thinking about, well, politics in Hawaii but also nationally. I first met Pat Saiki and Mazie Hirono when I was researching the 1994 race for governor. I naively thought Saiki, a Republican, would win that race, but she finished third behind Democrat Ben Cayetano and independent candidate Frank Fasi.
Utah Statekcrw.com

Medical cannabis became legal in Utah with the blessing of Latter Day Saints

Legal cannabis is becoming the norm in the U.S. Most states have passed some type of legal medical or recreational cannabis laws. It’s a sign of a major shift in public opinion over the past decade. And that shift is probably most evident in Utah — one of the most religious and conservative states in the U.S., home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church).
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Wants a New Light Amphibious Warship To Fight China

The U.S. Navy is moving steadily forward in its search to find a Light Amphibious Warship for the Marine Corps. Earlier last week, the Navy awarded design concept contracts to five different firms to design the LAW, USNI News reported. “A Concept Studies (CS) contract has been awarded to five...
Hawaii Statetravelawaits.com

Hawaii To Add Fee To Tours, Water Activities To Help Protect The Ocean

Tourists who spend time on the water in Hawaii will soon be required to pay a fee in support of the conservation and protection of the state’s endangered marine resources. Governor David Ige signed into law this month legislation that establishes, among other things, a fee to help safeguard marine resources.
satellitetoday.com

FAA and US Air Force Streamline Commercial Space Launch Regulations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of the Air Force have signed an agreement to streamline regulation for commercial space launch activity. The agreement, signed June 21, establishes a single approval process for launches at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.