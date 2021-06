Ann Godden moved to Herndon from Arlington more than 33 years ago and has been a staple part of the Herndon Elementary School community ever since. “I always loved working with children. I liked working with families and colleagues, I am just a people person,” Godden said. “I began teaching second grade at Greenbriar East Elementary, I spent two years in London teaching, had four children of my own, and in 1996 I began teaching third grade at Herndon Elementary School. It was my home for 25 years.”