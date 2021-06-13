Taiwan's Min Lee takes 2-shot lead at Lake Merced

Jon Rahm is the winner of the 121st U.S. Open at the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. Rahm dramatically birdied 17 and 18 to go from one shot down to one shot up and finish at six-under for the tournament. He shot a four-under 67 come from three-strokes back at the start of Sunday and win the third major of the season. It’s the 26-year-old’s first career major championship. Rahm famously had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago when leading by six strokes heading into the final round due to a positive COVID test. Louis Oosthuizen finished second at five-under.