If you hate being sweaty, you're going to LOVE these 37 clever things on Amazon

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There is a time and a place for a cheap thrill. Then there is a time to splash out. Today—on this, the exultant occasion of Amazon Prime Day 2021—is splash out time, baby. We’ve got the best cookware deals, from the Instant Pot you’re finally ready to spring for to the Le Creuset you’ve gazed at longingly, whispering “someday.” (And if you’re looking for deals on everyday kitchen essentials like fish spatulas and glass storage containers, we’ve got you covered too.) If you’re unfamiliar with how Amazon Prime Day works, here are the basics: Some items will be on sale all day today. Elusive Lightning Deals will pop up for six-hour periods and sell out quickly, so be sure to check back as we update this post with what is currently on sale. Without further ado, here are all the best cookware deals to shop today and tomorrow. All the good stuff, none of the fluff.