Blue Jays slug 5 homers in 7-2 victory over Red Sox

The Blue Jays are hanging around in this AL East race, leaning on their high-powered offense to mask some issues with the pitching staff. Down. The Blue Jays are in the midst of a tough stretch on their schedule, with their last two series prior to this one coming against the White Sox and Astros. The Red Sox know how tough the latter team can be, at least, and Toronto struggled against both. They lost two of three against each, making them losers in four of their last six.