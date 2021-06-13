Leonard, George help Clippers beat Jazz, cut deficit to 2-1

Cancel
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Paul George added 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back into their second-round series against the Utah Jazz with a 132-106 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night. Leonard and George each scored at least 30 in the same playoff game for the second time to help the Clippers cut Utah’s series lead to 2-1. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, his fifth straight games with at least 30. Game 4 is Monday night at Staples Center.

