Https://twitter.com/IanBegley/status/1402672068706156549. The Nets have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead vs. the Bucks, and the series now shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3. No team in NBA history has ever come back from an 0-3 series deficit, so this is essentially a must-win contest for the Bucks. Luckily for them, the Nets will be playing at less than full strength. Harden is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss most of Game 1 and all of Game 2. Now, he’s been ruled out for Game 3.