Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English at Palmetto Championship at Congaree before the third round was halted severe storms and lightning with one hole remaining Saturday. Hadley and Dustin Johnson in the final group were on the 18th tee when the horn sounded. Ahead of them, English and Tain Lee were preparing to putt. All will return Sunday morning to finish the round. Hadley had teed off just before the stoppage. Johnson had not.

