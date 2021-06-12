Angels overcome five-run deficit to beat Diamondbacks.

Peacock (2-5) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings. All things considered, Peacock's final stat line was much less disastrous than it could have been, as the hurler allowed three runs through two innings and surrendered four extra-base hits overall. The right-hander couldn't put an end to Arizona's losing streak (now at 16 games), but he was at least able to survive long enough after the rough start to eat up five frames. Peacock's next start is tentatively scheduled to come on the road at San Diego next weekend.