Angels overcome five-run deficit to beat Diamondbacks.

By SCOTT BORDOW - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7. Trailing 6-5, the Angels scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Arizona closer Joakim Soria. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward had RBI singles and Rendon delivered a sacrifice fly. Reliever Alex Claudio (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win and Raisel Iglesias earned his 11th save. Soria (0-3) took the loss. Josh Rojas homered twice for Arizona.

www.wcn247.com
