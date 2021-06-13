Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

Votto (thumb), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. The veteran first baseman saw his first game action since May 5 and displayed his trademark patience at the plate. Votto operated out of the cleanup spot for the seventh time this season, and it remains to be seen if he'll begin to log more time in a premium slotting that will often place him behind Nick Castellanos and ahead of Eugenio Suarez. Votto will also look to rediscover the momentum he seemed to be generating before his injury, as he'd slashed an impressive .273/.385/.545 across the 26 plate appearances covering his last seven games leading into his month-plus absence.