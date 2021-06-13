Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Dallas strikes out 12, Tennessee beats LSU 4-2 in opener

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (49-16), the No. 3 overall seed, can clinch a berth in the College World Series with another win over the Tigers. The Vols are 4-0 against LSU (38-24) this season, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Knoxville in March, beating them in walk-off fashion twice. Cade Doughty opened the scoring hit a solo home run in the second inning for LSU. The game was delayed for nearly an hour after the second inning due to lightning in the area.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Lsu#Ap#Knoxville Super Regional#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.