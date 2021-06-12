Chile's Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean striker Alexis Sánchez will not travel to Brazil with the rest of his squad and will miss at least the group stage of Copa America due to a calf injury. Chile’s national team said in a statement that the injury came after Friday’s training session. It did not give more details. Chile's first match in the tournament will be Monday against Argentina at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.www.wcn247.com