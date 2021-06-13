Son penalty helps South Korea advance in Asian WC qualifying
SEOUL (AP) — Son Heung-min has sent a message of support to former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Christian Eriksen on Sunday after his second-half penalty gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Lebanon in Asia’s second round of World Cup qualifying. Sonny Saad had given Lebanon a surprise lead in Goyang after 12 minutes but it was erased early in the second half by a Song Min-kyu header. Son converted a penalty in the 66th minute and appeared to say “Chris, stay strong, I love you,” to television cameras in a message of support for Eriksen who collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark in a European championship game against Finland on Saturday.www.wcn247.com