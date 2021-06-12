Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mudcat Grant, 1st Black 20-game winner in AL, dies at 85

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former major league pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant has died at age 85. He was the first Black 20-game winner in the American League. He was also a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965. The Twins announced Grant’s death. No cause was given. The right-hander spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were his best. He led the AL with 21 wins in 1965, while helping the Twins post a 102-60 record. He won two of three starts in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mudcat Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al#Ap#The American League#Twins#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBthetotalplug.com

Major League Baseball Pitcher Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant Dies At 85

Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant, who led the 1965 Minnesota Twins to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 85, according to Deadline. The Twins announced his death on Twitter but did not provide details. Grant pitched in the majors for the Twins, Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos and St. Louis Cardinals. He retired in 1971 with a record of 145-119 and 54 saves.
MLBPosted by
Mix 97-3

Buxton Homers, Maeda’s 1st Win, Twins Sweep the Rangers

June has not been good for the Minnesota Twins and what they needed at the right time was good healthy players. They're back. Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez and Max Kepler all had an impact in the 4-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Buxton with an early upper deck...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/24/2021

Cleveland Indians (40-31) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-42) June 24, 2021 8:10 pm EDT. The Line: Minnesota Twins -185 / Cleveland Indians +170; Over/Under: 9. The Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins meet in an AL Central division matchup in MLB action from Target Field on Thursday. The Cleveland Indians will...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/24/21

It’s a lighter slate of games across the MLB on Thursday, but there is still plenty of value with MLB parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make your Thursday a winning one. Minnesota Twins -165 / Pittsburgh Pirates +130 / Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals over...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Retired Minnesota Twins Pitcher Dies Unexpectedly!

The year of 2021 has not been great for professional athletes. It seems like more athletes have passed away in 2021 than ever before in previous years. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the NFL, NHL, MLB or NBA, it seems like a couple times a week if not more there is a notice of an athlete passing away.
MLBHuffingtonPost

Twins Outfielder Delivers One Of The Greatest Sports Bloopers Of All Time

Minnesota Twins centerfielder Rob Refsnyder had a close encounter with the outfield wall on Monday afternoon in a moment that’s bound to play on blooper reels for years to come. Refsnyder thought he had a shot at catching a home run by Ryan Mountcastle of the. Orioles, but didn’t realize...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Oakland A’s pitcher Mudcat Grant passes away

By the time Mudcat Grant came to the Oakland A’s, he was nearing the end of his career. His time as one of the better starters in the game had come to an end, and he had settled into a role as a reliever. Grant came to the A’s and became one of their first relief aces, setting the stage for the dominant closers to come.
MLBlockedinmagazine.com

FAMU Remembers Former MLB Pitcher and Rattler Jim “Mudcat” Grant

Mudcat Grant, American League’s First Black 20-Game Winner, Dies at 85. Florida A&M University (FAMU) mourns the death of Rattler Jim “Mudcat” Grant, who spent 14 seasons as a professional baseball player and was the first Black player in American League history to win 20 games. The Minnesota Twins, for...
MLBMLB

NLBM mourns passing of 'Mudcat' Grant

Former Major Leaguer Jim “Mudcat” Grant never played in the Negro Leagues. However, he was a tremendous supporter of the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, and a close friend of NLBM president Bob Kendrick. When the NLBM had an event, Grant was always in attendance -- whether it...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Mudcats Game Tonight

After a night off, the Chillicothe Mudcats baseball team returns to action tonight for a game with the Sedalia Bombers, which will be played in Trenton. The Mudcats are 2-3 on the season. The Mudcats will have a day off on Thursday then have home games against Nevada on Friday...
MLBYardbarker

Guerrero Jr. Still Leads MLB All Star Voting

The Blue Jays may be well represented at the 2021 MLB All Star Game. In the newest voting update, Toronto first basemen Vlad Guerrero Jr. and second basemen Marcus Semien both lead their respective positions in All Star voting. Guerrero continues to lead all players league wide in total votes.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Odorizzi, Astros to face Akin, Orioles

Houston Astros (43-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-48, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 5.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-2, 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +145, Astros -166; over/under is 10 runs.