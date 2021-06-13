Cancel
Columbia, SC

Dallas Baptist rallies past Virginia 6-5 in super regional

 11 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning and Dallas Baptist rallied from a three-run deficit for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather. It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series. Peyton Sherlin took the mound in the top of the ninth after striking out two in a scoreless eighth, but lightning was detected in the area. DBU’s Zane Russell took the mound in Sherlin’s place when play resumed and retired three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk.

