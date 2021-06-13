Cancel
Arizona State

Ole Miss beats Arizona 12-3, stays alive in super regional

 10 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jacob Gonzalez hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and added a two-run double in the Mississippi’s six-run second and the Rebels beat Arizona 12-3 to avoid elimination from the best-of-3 Oxford Super Regional. Ole Miss (45-21), which dropped a 9-3 decision to Arizona in the series opener, forced a Game 3. Doug Nikhazy (12-2) gave up two runs on six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and his 12 wins are a single-season program record. Donta Williams went 2 for 4 with a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning for Arizona (44-16).

