Canterbury opens season with ‘Out of Love’
MICHIGAN CITY — Canterbury Summer Theatre opens its season from Wednesday through Saturday with Elinor Cook’s “Out of Love” at 807 Franklin St. The play spans more than 30 years in the friendship between Lorna and Grace. Inseparable best friends since childhood, they grow up sharing everything in their lives, and they dream of escaping their dreary small town together. But fate intervenes, sending each in a different direction in life.www.southbendtribune.com