Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan City, IN

Canterbury opens season with ‘Out of Love’

South Bend Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY — Canterbury Summer Theatre opens its season from Wednesday through Saturday with Elinor Cook’s “Out of Love” at 807 Franklin St. The play spans more than 30 years in the friendship between Lorna and Grace. Inseparable best friends since childhood, they grow up sharing everything in their lives, and they dream of escaping their dreary small town together. But fate intervenes, sending each in a different direction in life.

www.southbendtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Friendship, IN
Michigan City, IN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canterbury Summer Theatre#Canterburytheatre Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...