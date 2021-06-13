⚒️ Minecraft Tutorial : TikTok House 🏡

We are a whitelisted minecraft crossplay-enabled server with custom and realistic terrain generation. The server is free to join, but you have to apply on our Discord. Not everyone who applies will be accepted. We are looking for experienced builders who enjoy building in survival and want to have fun in the process. We are building a cohesive world. Quests and citizens will be added to each kingdom as they are completed. In addition we have added several RPG-style plugins such as mcMMO and others to make resource gathering less of grind. There are custom dungeons to challenge your wits and custom mob bosses to challenge your stamina.