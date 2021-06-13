Lancaster County high school graduates, tested by the pandemic, offer some words of wisdom [editorial]
Local high school graduations are slated to wrap up Wednesday when Octorara High School holds its commencement. Unlike the high school graduation season of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns canceled in-person graduations, Lancaster County high schools this year were able to hold more traditional ceremonies because of COVID-19 vaccination and masking. Below, we reflect on some student commencement speeches, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline’s journalists.lancasteronline.com