Lancaster County high school graduates, tested by the pandemic, offer some words of wisdom [editorial]

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal high school graduations are slated to wrap up Wednesday when Octorara High School holds its commencement. Unlike the high school graduation season of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns canceled in-person graduations, Lancaster County high schools this year were able to hold more traditional ceremonies because of COVID-19 vaccination and masking. Below, we reflect on some student commencement speeches, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline’s journalists.

lancasteronline.com
#Catholic High School#Commencement Speeches#Graduations#Pandemic#Octorara High School#Lnp Lancasteronline#Cocalico High School#Columbia High School
