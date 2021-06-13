Cancel
Peter knetter fanart!!!

planetminecraft.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIm so sorry i uploaded it late. But do you like PK? I just wanna make sure im not the only PK fan here loooooolll! INSERT FILL UP SPACE HERE: is stew a stew?

www.planetminecraft.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanart#Stew
Visual Arttuipster.com

This. Is. Amazing.🎨 @fallinginsand | #FanArt

Aye man WTH is wrong with you!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Like father, like son! 👑 The James Gang became SI cover athletes early 📸 🎮: https://t.co/9LJyEWaqzF https://t.co/ldWLRDkYqt. Man @KingJosiah54 is the 🐐! It runs in the name 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👑
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Quinn and Carter’s affair will be revealed during Queric’s vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Thomas will be taken hostage by Justin, while Bill and Liam remain in prison. Plus, Steffy and Finn will be overjoyed when she gives birth to a healthy, baby boy. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
TV SeriesState College

Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway

Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. (1hr 33min)
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Summer Strikes Back, Tara Tattles To Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) threatened Summer Newman (Hunter King). Even though it looks as if Tara might win, we shouldn’t count out Summer just yet. This week, she strikes back in order to get the upper hand. However, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will be torn as both women give him completely different stories.
UEFABBC

Blue Peter - The ultimate Euros quiz

The Euros are finally here, and to get you in a football-tastic mood, we've got a mega quiz for you! You'll need an eye for detail and nerves of steel to reach the end and become a European champion...because, get one question wrong, and you're sent back to the start! We wish you luck!
Celebritiesmelodyinter.com

South Peter: Unveiled

From the suburbs of delta to mainstream Lagos, South Peter Introduces himself to Nigerian music enthusiasts in grand style. A Bubbling and energetic young man in his twenties, South Peter doesn’t come as your runoff the mill artiste. Seeing him alone you’d think he should be a corporate professional but then he’s so far proven people wrong by consistently dropping songs and not just songs, very good songs.
Musiclmgfl.com

Q&A With Peter Frampton

During his first-ever acoustic tour last year, legendary rocker Peter Frampton would turn to his writing partner, Gordon Kennedy, and quip, “So people pay so much a month to stream songs, and we get how much?”. To which Kennedy would reply, “Nothing.”. That exchange explains, in part, why Frampton joined...
Photographywherecreativityworks.com

Photogrpahy Book: Peter Turnley

Hello everyone! I thought I share a wonderful Photography Book by Peter Turnley that I discovered at a virtual Photography Workshop. Turnley was one of the presenters and was promoting his book A New York – Paris Visual Diary The Human Face of Covid-19. He continued to explain that when the Pandemic started he was stuck in New York. He took the chance with caution (and a lot of mask-wearing) and went out and documented life in New York through black and white photographs, and sharing his thoughts and conversations he had with those he captured. When things were slowly opening back up he then went to Paris and documented their re-opening.
Home & Gardendesiretoinspire.net

The Peter Pan House

It only makes sense to name the home in which JM Barrie wrote Peter Pan The Peter Pan House. This West London townhouse is a Grade II*-listed property in which not one single detail (door handles included) can be changed without permission, and thus its quirks were reserved, and the owners requested the designer, Studio Ashby, utilize lots of colour and pattern. It’s traditional yet full of energy and whimsy. (Photos: Brotherton Lock)
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

Auditions for ‘Peter Pan’ planned

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host an open casting call for the Zona Gale Young People's Theatre Production of “Peter Pan” by Jon Jory from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 28-29 with callbacks as needed on July 1. No preparation for the audition needed, just...
Musicyourclassical.org

Peter Tchaikovsky - Capriccio Italien

Welcome to the Daily Download, a handpicked, free, downloadable piece of classical music available every weekday. Don't forget to sign up for the Daily Download newsletter to get a bonus download so you never miss a free classical track!. Download today's track below. Can you guess this week's theme? Come...
Mantachie, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Peter Moore named Champion of Character

Peter Moore, a Mantachie High School alumnus and current member of the men’s bowling team at Blue Mountain College, was named a Champion of Character team member by the Mid-South Conference earlier in the spring. Every sport in the conference selects a team each season. Moore, who recently completed his...
Entertainmentdgmlive.com

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PETER GILES

Happy birthday to Peter Giles who is celebrating his 77th birthday. They say when you get older you start slowing down. Not Peter. This item in the news last month caught the eye of Gerard York, who duly sent it here. . . Peter was of course a founding member...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

NTPA Presents ‘Peter Pan’

North Texas Performing Arts Dallas presents Peter Pan the musical this week. The show stars Park Cites residents Cate Gould as Peter Pan, Virginia Clancy as Tinkerbell, and Isabella Obrien as Tootles. The remaining showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. June 18, 2:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. June 19, and 1:15...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Windsor by Will St Peter

Individually developing their musical voices and pursuing careers from the far corners of the country, Maine guitarist Will St. Peter, Washington State bassist Steve Heffner and the Los Angeles-based drummer Steve Barnes each found their way to the creatively fertile grounds of the University of North Texas’s expansive music program over the last decade. “Honestly” documents the chance meeting of kindred spirits and the development of their shared aesthetic as a trio through spacious, conversational readings of standards such as Mancini’s “Days of Wine and Roses” and Sammy Fain’s “I’ll Be Seeing You,” compositions by St. Peter, and modern jazz classics such as Ornette Coleman’s “Turnaround” and Steve Swallow’s “Falling Grace.”
Theater & DanceABC Action News

Shockheaded Peter at the Jobsite Theater

A little bit Edward Gorey, a little bit Tim Burton, Shockheaded Peter is the phantasmagorical musical staging of Heinrich Hoffman’s dark, mildly-terrifying 19th-century German children’s book Der Struwwelpeter. The show illuminates graphic cautionary tales about a cast of disobedient children like Young Harriett and her pyrotechnic tendencies, little Conrad and his insatiable thumb-sucking and a handful of other misbehaving youngsters who come to untimely and hilariously horrific ends.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Readers’ Picks: Gretchen Peters “Souvenirs”

This week’s pick was selected by Conor Morris from Bedfordshire and features an artist that we know many of our readers love and admire. Conor chose ‘Souvenirs’ from Gretchen Peters’ self-titled 2001 album “because it tours hallowed American cliches such as following a hero, beginning something big and then drifting off course, the American car, the grandeur of the terrain, Mount Rushmore, the long line of presidents, the idea of finding your true self, roots, heart or whatever, and the sense of being a ‘Chosen People’ inhabiting a ‘Promised Land’ stretching from sea to shining sea. It suffuses this archetypal American quest with an aching disappointment that would become rage or despair in lesser hands, an acute choice of detail that leaves you fingering the little tin toys that this culture produces in abundance, until you almost snort at the absurdity of reducing one of the finest symbols of this country to a mug whose nose you can drink through, and an overwhelming feeling that there is something very hollow in how people are programmed to live their lives”.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Evan Peters interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’

Evan Peters is doing double duty these days filming both the latest installment of “AHS” for FX and the title role in the Netflix limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Earlier this year, he had a buzzed-about cameo in the Disney+ limited series “WandaVision,” as an ersatz portrayer of Wanda’s brother Pietro (he had played this role for real in the “X-Men” film franchise). And for this spring, he surprised fans with his change-of-pace part in the acclaimed HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.” The actor readily admits he was drawn to this role of detective Colin Zabel for the chance to play opposite Kate Winslet as the title character, Mare Sheehan. (Be warned: Spoilers ahead)