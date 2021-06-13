Peter knetter fanart!!!

This week’s pick was selected by Conor Morris from Bedfordshire and features an artist that we know many of our readers love and admire. Conor chose ‘Souvenirs’ from Gretchen Peters’ self-titled 2001 album “because it tours hallowed American cliches such as following a hero, beginning something big and then drifting off course, the American car, the grandeur of the terrain, Mount Rushmore, the long line of presidents, the idea of finding your true self, roots, heart or whatever, and the sense of being a ‘Chosen People’ inhabiting a ‘Promised Land’ stretching from sea to shining sea. It suffuses this archetypal American quest with an aching disappointment that would become rage or despair in lesser hands, an acute choice of detail that leaves you fingering the little tin toys that this culture produces in abundance, until you almost snort at the absurdity of reducing one of the finest symbols of this country to a mug whose nose you can drink through, and an overwhelming feeling that there is something very hollow in how people are programmed to live their lives”.