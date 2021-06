“How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” Smith asked, adding that he worked his way through college without a mother and father in his home. He pushed back on teaching Black children that White people will prevent them from achieving success. “How’d I get where I am right now if some White man kept me down?” he added. The curriculum has sparked a national conversation about the role of race and racism in school districts across the country. Often compared by critics to actual racism, CRT is a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities.