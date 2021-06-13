Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,622 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Harmonic worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).