Tennessee State

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 6,584 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

