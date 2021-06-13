State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,864 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)
State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com