Lewis, IA

DNR Website helps Floating Enthusiasts Plan Trip

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago

(Lewis) The hot temperatures attract canoers, kayakers, paddle boarders, and other popular floating devices to southwest Iowa’s lakes, ponds, and river corridors.

Bryan Hayes, Southwest Iowa Fisheries Biologist from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says this type of activity is starting to ramp up. Hayes says the Iowa DNR has a website with an interactive online map to help float trip enthusiasts plan their journey. “From a personal standpoint, I grew up spending a lot of time in the East Nishnabotna River,” said Hayes. “It was a good place to wade, fish, and float when the flows were low in the summer. People need to take advantage of this.”

Hayes says the flows are low, and easier to locate fish. “It should be predictable finding fish in the rivers,” explained Hayes. “The fish should be located in water deeper than waist-deep, or places where the paddle doesn’t touch the bottom, you can be assured that water is holding fish.”

Hayes advises angulars to drift crawdads, nightcrawlers, or stink bait through the deeper stretches and in front of the log jams. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a person wouldn’t catch some fish,” said Hayes.

Hayes says the interactive map shows the location of hazards, low head dams, and log jams. Take a look at the map and plan your trip, where to put in, where to take out, how long it might take, and how far.

The map also shows water levels and gauging stations.

