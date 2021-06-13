Cancel
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

