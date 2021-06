Donny van de Beek will miss the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 campaign after suffering a groin injury, to cap off a difficult season for the Manchester United playmaker.The 24-year-old has withdrawn from the 26-man squad and will not be replaced by head coach Frank de Boer, despite the deadline remaining open until their first game against Ukraine on Sunday evening.Van de Beek did not play in either of the Netherlands’ two warm-up games against Scotland and Georgia, with his last appearance coming in United’s 2-1 win at Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.The former Ajax attacking midfielder...