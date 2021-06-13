Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com