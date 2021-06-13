Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Luciana Morelli Group - Live at Jazzcampus Club in Basel, Switzerland

btrtoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a set by the Argentine-born singer and composer Luciana Morelli, who is based in Basel, Switzerland. Her brand new album “Lo abismal, el agua” (Ears & Eyes Records) came out on May 14th, 2021. To celebrate the release, the Luciana Morelli Group performed at Jazzcampus Club in Basel, Switzerland on May 12th 2021: Luciana Morelli (voice, compositions), Philipp Hillebrand (clarinet, bass clarinet), Mauricio Silva Orendain (piano), Snejana Prodanova (bass, backing vocals) and Paulo Almeida (drums).

www.btrtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basel#Drums#Piano#Argentine#Ears Eyes Records#The Luciana Morelli Group#Luciana Morelli Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Music
Related
Soccergoal.com

Italy v Switzerland Live Commentary, 17/6/21

That's now 10 wins in a row without conceding for Italy in a run of 29 without defeat in all competitions for Mancini's side. They're the first team to qualify for the knockout rounds and face Wales to see if they can finish top of the group. Switzerland stay third with one point but need to beat Turkey if they want to give themselves a chance of qualifying.
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Christmastime from Nuremberg to Basel 2021

Celebrate this magical time of year with a delightful Christmastime river cruise through the beautiful views of the heart of Germany, on the Main Danube Canal, and the Main and Rhine Rivers. Board your ship in Nuremberg, Germany, host to one of the oldest Christmas markets in the country. Get into the holiday spirit as you stroll through the brightly illuminated and decorated Old Town. 200 stalls sell traditional German Christmas wares and seasonal delicacies. In delightful Bamberg, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, you’ll find nativity scenes built by local citizens through-out the town. Learn about holiday traditions as you cruise to Würzburg, and here walk through the halls of the ornate Bishop’s Residence—home to the largest ceiling fresco ever painted. Then stroll through the Christmas markets while you sip Glühwein (hot mulled wine). Learn how to bake a traditional cookie before arriving at one of the charming small towns with half-timbered houses that are dotted along the Main River. In the charming wine town of Rüdesheim, visit the unique Siegfried’s Mechanical Musical Instrument Museum. Continue your cruise to Speyer and visit Heidelberg Castle, which towers magnificently over the city, and watch the skaters on the ice rink below. At this time of year, the historic charm of Strasbourg, France, is mixed with festive aromas, sights, and sounds—creating a truly magical atmosphere! Visit the gothic cathedral with its ancient murals and fascinating astronomical clock. Continue your Christmastime river cruise to Breisach, Germany—gateway to the famous Black Forest. An area of unrivaled natural beauty, and the home of Black Forest ham, cherry cake, and cuckoo clocks. There is no better setting at this time of year, when smoke curls from the chimneys of the traditional Black Forest houses. Your delightful holiday cruise ends in Basel, Switzerland.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Italy vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

Follow all the action Italy take on Switzerland in Euro 2020 Group A in Rome tonight.The Italians started the tournament exactly as they had planned to with Lorenzo Insigne inspiring them to a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening game on Friday night. Striker Ciro Immobile also got himself on the scoresheet as Roberto Mancini’s men started as they mean to go on in impressive fashion.Switzerland started well too and should have made the victory safe against Wales in their opener in Baku on Saturday before being pegged back and forced to take a share of the points. The pressure is now on to get a positive result to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds on track with striker Breel Embolo, impressive against Wales, likely to be key to their chances.There could be changes for the Azzurri with Mancini open to utilising his impressive squad, telling Sky Sport Italia: “The objective is qualification and it’s going to be tough against Switzerland, a side with a smart coach and who know what they need to do. They are a very good side and play well together.”Follow live coverage of Italy vs Switzerland from Euro 2020:
UEFAGhanasoccernet

Euro 2020 LIVE: Latest news from the tournament, updates from Wales vs Switzerland

Hello and welcome along to our Euro 2020 live blog for this Saturday! It's the second day of the tournament and we have three fixtures this Saturday, Wales vs Switzerland, Denmark vs Finland and Belgium vs Russia. You can find details on when and where to watch each of these Euro 2020 fixtures here, while we'll have updates from those games and from the other national team camps right here in this live blog.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Johannes Wallmann: Elegy For An Undiscovered Species

Supported by the Artemis supergroup members drummer Allison Miller and trumpeter Ingrid Jensen as well as by long-time collaborator Dayna Stephens and bassist Nick Moran, Johannes Wallmann can count himself lucky to have a celebrity packed core band behind him to present six new cuts fresh off the pianist's pen. In addition to the celebrity lineup, a sumptuous string orchestra (15-strong) adds harmonic depth and ornamental brushstrokes along the way, expanding crescendoing build-ups with further dynamic width and embellishing soloistic instrumental sections with exuberant arrangements. The "jazz with strings" concept gains new intricacies through Wallmann's perspective and makes for an intriguing set full of atmospheric tunes that open up plenty of space for solos.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Amaro Freitas – ‘Sankofa’

(Far Out Recordings. Album review by Adrian Pallant) There’s always a frisson of excitement when a left-field approach to ‘piano trio’ comes into view; and an online search for ‘Amaro Freitas’ soon returns live video which goes towards confirming the audio essence of new album Sankofa – that of a man who is utterly and perhaps even spiritually absorbed in his instrument and his music-making. Seated at a Steinway, Freitas cuts an enigmatic figure, his often focused gaze contrasted by agile, expansive exploration of the keyboard, with a textural, rhythmic and percussive compulsion that is at least as important as melody.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Nathaniel Cross: The Description Is Not The Described

Trombonist Nathaniel Cross is a key presence on London's alternative jazz scene, just like his brother, Theon Cross, who plays tuba in Shabaka Hutchings' Sons of Kemet. Until now, however, Nathaniel has probably been better known among his fellow musicians than with the general public, for he has been most active behind the scenes as a session musician and arranger. Among other major names Cross has worked with are his longtime friend, drummer and producer Moses Boyd, on whose Mercury Prize nominated Dark Matter (Exodus, 2020) Cross played and arranged four of the ten tracks, singers Zara McFarlane and Macy Gray, and grime stars Stormzy and Kano.
UEFAgetindianews.com

SUI vs TUR Live Reddit Strem, UEFA Euro 2020, Switzerland Vs Turkey, Scorecard, 20 June

Another match of Euro Cup 2020 is ready to commence between the two astonishing teams of Group-A on Sunday, 20th June 2021 at 9:30 PM. The teams who are standing in front of each other are Switzerland (SUI) and Turkey (TUR). Both the teams are desperately waiting to start the match at the stadium Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. This match is important for both the teams to win in order to maintain their place in this tournament. Both are failing to win a single match in this tournament so far and that’s why this contest is important to win.
UEFAbettorsinsider.com

Sunday EURO2020 Group A: Italy looks to harpoon Wales, while Switzerland goes Turkey hunting – Miller picks

Italy (-182) vs. Wales (+600), draw (+290), 12 p.m. EDT (ESPN and Fubo.TV); Switzerland (-155) vs. Turkey (+420), draw (+310), 12 p.m. EDT (ESPN2 and Fubo.TV). Italy has definitely qualified for the UEFA EURO 2020 knockout round out of Group A, and might be the best team at the tournament. Right now, you can still get the Italians at +650, behind Germany and France.
Musicstereoboard.com

Chrissie Hynde Confirms Summer UK Shows Performing Bob Dylan Covers

Chrissie Hynde has lined up a run of intimate shows for the summer. The Pretenders vocalist will take over London's Royal Opera House on July 29 and 30, followed by four nights at Edinburgh's Queen's Hall between August 22 and 25. The socially distanced concerts will see Hynde performing stripped...
Soccerindialife.us

Switzerland's 3-1 win seals Turkey's group-stage exit in Euro 2020

Baku, June 21 : Switzerland snatched a 3-1 victory and will have to wait if they have done enough for their progression as Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in the last Euro 2020 Group A game late on Sunday. Both sides needed a victory to maintain their minimum chance and ensured...