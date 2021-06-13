Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China Claps Back at G7: ‘Small’ Groups of Nations Don’t Rule the World

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London warned the G7 nations that “small” groups of countries have no real power in guiding global decisions. “The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesman said. “We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.” The comment came after the G7, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States forged a an alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative and considered condemning Beijing in a join statement Sunday.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Canada#Real Power#The Chinese Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Australia PM to press G7 on trade rules reform to rein in China

An overhaul of global trade rules is essential to stopping economic coercion, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was expected to say Wednesday, in comments aimed at China ahead of his meeting with G7 leaders. As Australia's shadow trade war with its largest trading partner shows few signs of abating, Morrison will tell the Perth USAsia Centre that the global rules-based order is "under strain". "The most practical way to address economic coercion is the restoration of the global trading body's binding dispute settlement system," says his speech, seen by AFP. "Where there are no consequences for coercive behaviour, there is little incentive for restraint."
POTUSTelegraph

What Britain is doing to protect world leaders at the G7 summit

A ring of steel has been thrown around Cornwall for the G7 summit, with the Royal Navy watching for threats from the air, including drones, as 11,000 police officers and 150 sniffer dogs attempt to protect world leaders. With the three-day G7 Leaders’ Summit in Carbis Bay starting on Friday,...
POTUSThe Guardian

This G7 reflects our G-zero world, ruled by self-interest instead of global ambition

The Atlantic charter of 1941, signed by then prime minister, Winston Churchill, and US president, Franklin D Roosevelt, set out the principles that would govern the postwar world. From self-determination to international trade to “a world free from want and fear”, its ambitions were lofty and its goals expansive. We live today with its legacy.
Chinashortpedia.com

Based on lies, rumours and baseless accusations: China reacts to G7 nations' criticism of human rights violation in Xinjiang

China got visibly uncomfortable after criticism from foreign leaders over its human rights record in Xinjiang at the G7 summit and raised the issue of Uyghurs. Reacting to this, China accused the foreign leaders of interfering in the country's internal affairs and said that their statements were based on "lies, rumours and baseless accusations". The G7 nations also raised the issue of suppression of democratic voices in Hong Kong.
ChinaUS News and World Report

China Denounces G7 Statement, Urges Group to Stop Slandering Country

BEIJING (Reuters) - China denounced on Monday a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China. The G7 leaders on Sunday took China to...
POTUSCNN

If the G7 can't come up with a plan to vaccinate the world, what is it for?

(CNN) — If this week's summit of leaders of rich nations can't come up with a real plan to vaccinate the rest of the world, what is it for? The meeting in the UK, a gathering of Western democracies plus Japan, is a reunion after members retreated behind their borders during the pandemic and joined a dog-eat-dog race to vaccinate their own people.
Politicsshortpedia.com

China hits back at G7 summit; says days of 'small group' of countries dictating global decisions are long gone

China on Sunday asserted that the days when global decisions were dictated by a "small group" of countries are long gone, hitting back at the G-7 summit where Beijing was at the centre of severe criticism over the COVID-19 origins, human rights violations and its mega Belt and Road Initiative. Global Times quoted statement issued by China's Embassy in London, rebutting G-7 criticism against Beijing.
Politicsnewpaper24.com

G7 leaders undertake ‘Construct Again Higher World’ plan to rival China’s belt and highway technique – NEWPAPER24

G7 leaders undertake ‘Construct Again Higher World’ plan to rival China’s belt and highway technique. The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to counter China’s rising affect by providing creating nations an infrastructure plan that will rival President Xi Jinping’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Street Initiative (BRI).The G7, whose leaders mentioned strategic competitors with Beijing throughout their assembly in southwestern England, has been looking for a coherent response to the rising assertiveness of Xi after China’s surging financial and navy rise over the previous 40…
U.S. Politicsinews.co.uk

G7 leaders agree to combat China by setting up new fund to build infrastructure around the world

G7 leaders will launch an attempt to combat the rise of China by competing with the Asian superpower to fund infrastructure projects around the world. A new plan dubbed “Build Back Better for the World” is intended to be a democratic equivalent of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which involves the country sending loans to poorer countries that often come with onerous conditions attached.
WorldBBC

G7: World leaders promise one billion Covid vaccine doses for poorer nations

Leaders of the major industrial nations have pledged one billion Covid vaccine doses to poor countries as a "big step towards vaccinating the world", Boris Johnson has said. At the end of the G7 summit in Cornwall, the PM said countries were rejecting "nationalistic approaches". He said vaccinating the world...
POTUSBBC

G7 summit: Don't imperil NI peace, Biden to warn UK and EU

Joe Biden has "deep" concerns that a UK-EU trade row could endanger peace in Northern Ireland, his national security adviser has told the BBC. The US president will tell fellow leaders at this week's G7 summit that gains since the Good Friday Agreement must be protected, Jake Sullivan said. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The plan to 'Build Back Better' across the globe isn't enough to counter China

During the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, President Joe Biden and the other G7 leaders announced a global infrastructure plan to counter China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. The Biden administration should be applauded for prioritizing a response to Belt and Road and partnering with the G7 nations to offer a transparent, sustainable, responsible alternative. But it is unlikely that this new initiative, termed “Build Back Better World,” will be enough to compete with Belt and Road.
Chinadnyuz.com

The Scholar Speaking Out On China’s Crackdown On Intellectuals

In a small, book-strewn apartment in Beijing’s outskirts lives one of the last Chinese academics who refuses to be silenced by the ruling Communist Party’s relentless crackdown on intellectuals. Wu Qiang, 50, once had an enviable career as political science lecturer at the elite Tsinghua University. But he was dismissed...
Worldjohnmenadue.com

We don’t need the G7

The group’s recent summit in Cornwall should be its last. Political leaders need to stop devoting their energy to an exercise that is unrepresentative of today’s global economy and results in a near-complete disconnect between stated aims and the means adopted to achieve them. Why should those discussions occur within...
Foreign Policyweeklyblitz.net

Canada’s anti-China propaganda bid falls flat

Canada’s anti-China propaganda has fallen flat. Out of political purposes, a small group of Western countries, Canada included, attempt to spread disinformation and lies to frame China at the Human Rights Council, said Chinese Mission spokesperson Liu Yuyin, noting that China will fight back resolutely any injustice and trespasses done to it.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

China hits back at G7 after comments on Xinjiang and Hong Kong

China on Monday warned the US and other countries in the G7 against “slandering its reputation and interfering in its internal affairs” after the group chided Beijing on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong.The outburst followed the G7 leaders on Sunday asking China to allow Hong Kong to maintain its autonomy and respect the human rights of Muslims in the Xinjiang region – issues that are highly sensitive to Beijing.China’s embassy in London expressed its dissatisfaction against the G7 and said the summit communique “deliberately slandered China, and arbitrarily interfered in China’s internal affairs.”“This is a serious violation...