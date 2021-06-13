China Claps Back at G7: ‘Small’ Groups of Nations Don’t Rule the World

An overhaul of global trade rules is essential to stopping economic coercion, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was expected to say Wednesday, in comments aimed at China ahead of his meeting with G7 leaders. As Australia's shadow trade war with its largest trading partner shows few signs of abating, Morrison will tell the Perth USAsia Centre that the global rules-based order is "under strain". "The most practical way to address economic coercion is the restoration of the global trading body's binding dispute settlement system," says his speech, seen by AFP. "Where there are no consequences for coercive behaviour, there is little incentive for restraint."