China Claps Back at G7: ‘Small’ Groups of Nations Don’t Rule the World
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London warned the G7 nations that “small” groups of countries have no real power in guiding global decisions. “The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,” a spokesman said. “We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.” The comment came after the G7, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States forged a an alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative and considered condemning Beijing in a join statement Sunday.www.thedailybeast.com