We are just two days away from seeing the next-generation Lexus NX in full. One of Japan’s most recognizable luxury SUVs will make its global debut on June 11 (or June 12 depending on the time zone) before going on sale in Asia, North America, and Europe later this year. The cat’s pretty much out of the bag though, thanks to leaked images from February this year. Meanwhile, Lexus is desperately trying to generate more interest in the debut event with a series of teasers.