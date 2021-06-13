The 23-Year-Old Army Officer Turned YouTuber Leading The AMC Meme Stock Frenzy

Last Monday played out as many recent days have for AMC: Shares of the movie theater chain went haywire. They opened at $52.38, an almost 10% jump from their previous close, which itself was nearly 70% higher than a week earlier. Then, pop! By 10 a.m., $58. The stock next lost a little ground—amid a broad decline in equities—but vaulted back to almost $60 by lunchtime, a level 30 or so times greater than what it fetched in January.