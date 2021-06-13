Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The 23-Year-Old Army Officer Turned YouTuber Leading The AMC Meme Stock Frenzy

By Abram Brown
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Monday played out as many recent days have for AMC: Shares of the movie theater chain went haywire. They opened at $52.38, an almost 10% jump from their previous close, which itself was nearly 70% higher than a week earlier. Then, pop! By 10 a.m., $58. The stock next lost a little ground—amid a broad decline in equities—but vaulted back to almost $60 by lunchtime, a level 30 or so times greater than what it fetched in January.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

220K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Amc Theaters#Amc#Fox Business#Cnbc#Instagram#Tiktok#Gamestop#Wendy#Bloomberg#Minnestoa#Buffalo Wild Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Army
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Will AMC, the Meme Stock Alpha Dog, Go Even Higher?

In January, it was GameStop (NYSE:GME) leading the charge at the center of the Reddit rally. Now, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is the front man, this time leading the so-called meme stock rally. Investors are wondering how long this rally can last and whether it’s actually sustainable. I hate to stick...
StocksInvestorPlace

AMC Stock: What Reddit Investors Are Saying About the Meme Stock Today as Shares Surge

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock continues to rally as investors on Reddit stand behind the meme stock. AMC has been gaining for a couple of weeks now as retail traders continue to short-squeeze the stock. This squeeze has been last for some time and there’s no clear end in view. Even so, Redditors don’t seem to be tiring of going after shorts.
MarketsStreet.Com

AMC, GameStop Slide As Jim Cramer Warns 'The Iceman Cometh' on Meme Stocks

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares slumped lower Monday, following a 20% gain last week that lifted the cinema chain's value close to $30 billion, as the two most active meme stock names continue to dominate Reddit-retail trading. TheStreet's founder Jim Cramer, however, cautioned Monday that the ability of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Meme Stock: AMC or Sundial Growers?

Meme is the theme so far this year, as investors can't seem to get enough of meme stocks. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stand out as two of the biggest winners. AMC stock has absolutely exploded with a year-to-date gain of more than 2,500%. Sundial's shares soared more...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons AMC Entertainment Is a Better Meme Stock Than Clover Health

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) ranks as the biggest meme stock so far this year. Shares of the theater chain have skyrocketed more than 2,800%. One of the newest meme stocks to hit the scene, though, is Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV). Shares of the Medicare-focused healthcare technology company have nearly doubled over the last couple of weeks.
StocksStreet.Com

Is the Run Over in Meme-Stock Favorite AMC Entertainment?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report has taken over the online forums and stock trends over the last few weeks. The leader of the recent meme-stock rally has been on fire. Shares have risen almost 400% over the last month, despite the stock being down 22% from the highs set earlier this month.
StocksCNBC

Meme stocks hit a wall on Thursday with GameStop, AMC and Clover down big

The meme stock mania created by the day trading Reddit crowd fizzled a bit on Thursday. It's easy come, easy go for many speculative names favored by retail investors including AMC Entertainment and GameStop as they suffered double-digit losses on Thursday, pulling back from their recent explosive rallies. The video game retailer shed 27.2% even after announcing two high-profile executive hires from Amazon. The movie theater chain dropped 13.2% on Thursday, turning negative on the week.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Are These the Next Meme Stocks?

When the curtain closes on 2021, there's no question it'll be remembered as the year retail investors put Wall Street on notice. Even though retail investors have been putting their money to work in the market for more than a century, we've never before seen their efforts to drive up the valuations in equities translate to such impressive results.
StocksWoonsocket Call

AMC stock takes off again on another meme mania Monday

(Barron’s) — The AMC Entertainment stock rocket blasted off again Monday after stopping ever-so-briefly to refuel from a week of meteoric run-ups. Shares of AMC (ticker: AMC) were up 18% to $56.50 in midday trading. Its meme stock mate, GameStop (GME), was up 11% to $275.75. BlackBerry (BB) and Workhorse (WKHS), which are also popular stocks on social media sites, were up 14% and 11%, respectively.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

What Are Meme Stocks by Definition?

The term “meme stocks” has become the center of attention for investors throughout the end of 2020 and much of 2021. Along with cryptocurrencies, it’s the most controversial topic within the industry at the moment. So, what are meme stocks exactly? A meme stock is any publicly-traded company that is...
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Mudrick’s AMC Bet Backfires After Meme Frenzy Wrecks Hedges

(Bloomberg) — After weeks of benefiting from the inventory and debt of AMC Leisure Holdings Inc., hedge fund Mudrick Capital Administration ended up with a 5.4% loss after a derivatives wager went haywire. The fund, which focuses on distressed debt, suffered the losses on AMC after day merchants pushed the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed

(Reuters) -Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings shot higher on Monday, setting the stage for another week of roller-coaster trading in shares of the theater chain operator and other retail investor favorites. AMC’s shares were recently up 18.3% at around $58.50 after edging 3% higher last week. The company said in...
Marketsinvezz.com

Is Imax stock a buy amid the AMC meme stock fiasco?

Meme stock AMC gained 22% before pulling back late on to close 14.80% up on Monday. AMC shares demonstrated the same level of volatility over the last few weeks. The stock’s fiasco positively impacts Imax, according to the movie theatre company’s CEO. Last week, Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Richard Gelfond...
Behind Viral VideosWISH-TV

These for 4 and 6-year-old brothers are some of the highest paid Youtubers

Vlad Vashketov, eight-years-old and Niki Vashketov, six-years-old joined us today along with the help Victoria Vashketova, their humorous mother. “Vlad & Niki” is an imaginative, live-action preschool YouTube series, showcasing the everyday comedic antics of two young brothers, starring eight-old Vlad Vashketov and six-year-old Niki Vashketov, along with the help of their humorous mother Victoria Vashketova. “Vlad & Niki” has more than 68+ million subscribers on its English Channel and 181+ million worldwide with more than 99+ billion total views.
Marketshealthleadersmedia.com

Clover Health and AMC show that meme stocks have a hold over investors

Meme stocks, like cicadas and Michael Myers, appear impervious to death. Take Clover Health. The Franklin, Tennessee-based healthcare tech company came into existence in the middle of last year’s SPAC (special purchase acquisition company) boom, propelled by famous venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and spurred on by eager individual investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets chat group.