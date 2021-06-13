Here are some important food safety tips to keep in mind this summer [Report to the People]

Heading into summer, I know many of us are looking forward to enjoying warmer weather. Although that summer sunshine may be ideal for outdoor picnics and barbecues, the summer months typically see an increase in reported cases of foodborne illnesses as the warmer environment allows bacteria to multiply faster than usual. An estimated 128,000 Americans are hospitalized each year due to foodborne illnesses, and adults over the age of 65 are at a higher risk for hospitalization or death because of changes to the digestive system and underlying conditions, like diabetes, that tend to accompany aging.