Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Here are some important food safety tips to keep in mind this summer [Report to the People]

By Judith L. Schwank
Reading Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into summer, I know many of us are looking forward to enjoying warmer weather. Although that summer sunshine may be ideal for outdoor picnics and barbecues, the summer months typically see an increase in reported cases of foodborne illnesses as the warmer environment allows bacteria to multiply faster than usual. An estimated 128,000 Americans are hospitalized each year due to foodborne illnesses, and adults over the age of 65 are at a higher risk for hospitalization or death because of changes to the digestive system and underlying conditions, like diabetes, that tend to accompany aging.

www.readingeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, PA
Reading, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Bacteria#Wash Hands#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.