VOICES: Napali is a paradise once more

At midnight May 6, 2021 (actually it was 0-Dark-30, Friday morning of May 7) I sat in front of my PC awaiting the countdown. I had earlier roused myself out of bed to a chattering music alarm so that I could purchase three of the coveted 900 non-resident passes for some student interns doing their clinical training on Kaua‘i, to allow entry into Ha‘ena State Park so that we could spend the day hiking Hanakapi‘ai Trail and relax later at Ke‘e Beach.