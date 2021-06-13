Callers comment on the teaching of U.S. history, panhandling, school district changes and more

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • Thanks to the Gainesville Sun for publishing the lead editorial “Hiding history is no way to teach it.” For Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Gov. DeSantis to remove uncomfortable truths from history classes is detrimental. It may be uncomfortable for students to learn these truths, but if the truth is not taught then the horrific events of the past can be repeated.