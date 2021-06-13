Cancel
Stephon Gilmore's contract status in spotlight at New England Patriots camp

By Mike Reiss
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Gilmore's mindset: Linebacker Dont'a Hightower's return to the practice field Thursday after opting out of the 2020 season represented a key piece falling into place for the Patriots, and this week could provide clarity on another big one -- cornerback Stephon Gilmore's mindset on playing for the team at his current salary.

