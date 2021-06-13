Oklahoma and Cherokee author works to change stereotypes about Natives 'that need to be broken'

As a Native American, teacher and former social worker, Brandon Hobson is aware that the concept of home is often less sweet and more complicated. "One of the questions that I address in a lot of my work is the idea of 'what is home?' —especially in my last two books, writing a lot about trauma. I worked as a social worker for about seven years — from 1999 to 2006 — and I thought a lot about the displacement: The way that foster kids especially are shuffled around ... and about the Trail of Tears and displacement and how the government forced removal," said the acclaimed author.