'Grease' is the word: OKC's Lyric Theatre staging beloved musical in high school stadium

Joe Caskey thought "Titanic" was big. And then he was tapped to star as Danny Zuko in the "Super Bowl halftime show version" of "Grease." "'Titanic' is this massive, epic-size musical that does not get done very much because of the production value and the amount of people needed for the production to actually work and be believable," said Caskey, a recent Oklahoma City University graduate who made his Lyric Theatre debut playing Robert Hitchens in 2019's Civic Center production of "Titanic the Musical."