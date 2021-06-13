Pianist Monty Alexander brings Caribbean flavor to the Elkhart Jazz Festival
Piano titan Monty Alexander is no stranger to jazz festivals. His own Monty Alexander Jazz Festival reached its 10th anniversary in 2019, and now he's back on the circuit as a performer in similar events around the world. On Friday, Alexander will be the nighttime headliner at this year's Elkhart Jazz Festival. What makes a festival setting extra appealing is that he's not only playing for fans but also colleagues.