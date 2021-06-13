Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: God’s plan

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I once saw an interview on television, and a reporter was interviewing the self-proclaimed “Unluckiest man in the world.” The man humorously claimed to have had such a pattern of bad luck and undesirable outcomes that he didn’t have hope. He said with a smile, “Some people argue that they see life as a glass half-empty or see life as half-full. In my life, I never got a glass.”

www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Cny Inspirations#Unluckiest#Christian#Dewitt Community Church#La Salle University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Family Relationshipsdrjamesdobson.org

God's Plan for the Overwhelmed Mom - Part 1

After establishing a successful career as an attorney, Sarah Parshall Perry and her husband had three children, two of whom are on the autism spectrum. Called by God to stay at home to raise her children, Sarah wondered whether simply ensuring that her kids were fed and dressed was all she could do. So, sporting the proverbial messy ponytail and dirty yoga pants, she authored Mommy Needs a Raise (Because Quitting Is Not an Option), in which she encourages Christian moms to seek God and embrace humility and forgiveness.
Religionkcbi.org

God’s Approach Is Refreshing

Everything in the world today is filled with hype: commercials, movies, social media. It’s almost a sure bet that what you experience has been doctored and curated. We’re kind of used to being lied to. But that’s why God’s approach is refreshing. Not a single one of his words is...
Religiongodtube.com

Praying for God’s Plans in Our Children’s Lives

“In his heart a man plans his course, but the LORD determines his steps.” Proverbs 16:9 NIV. Though parenting is a great blessing we undoubtedly treasure, it often causes us to worry and pray the most. Kids are only containable and controllable to a certain extent. When I am overwhelmed, scouring through Scriptures to pray on their behalf and desperate for God to shield them… He is faithful to remind me that control over their lives is not ultimately mine.
Religiontheapeiron.co.uk

The Gall of Imagining God’s Reality

Most of us aren’t very philosophical. We rarely think about our assumptions or doubt their validity. We’re too busy or we’re afraid of what we’d find and what we’d lose by taking a cold, hard look at what we’ve been so busy accomplishing. As a result, we often operate on...
Religioncatholic365.com

Hi, it's Me God: Is That You Calling in the Night?

“Is that You God—You Speaking to Me? I wish You would—I need answers.”. There is never a day that goes by that we all want God to help us, to give us the answers needed to lead us on right paths. In the beginning, we read of the many times when God spoke to His people, starting with Adam and Eve. In Genesis 3 we read of the account where,"...they heard the sound of the LORD God walking about in the garden at the breezy time of the day the man and his wife hid themselves from the LORD God among the trees of the garden. 9 The LORD God then called to the man and asked him: Where are you? 10.
Religionadventist.news

“God’s been very real in my life”

A dream about the death of her father, and a stranger by the side of a road in Darwin, played key roles in the story of Tara McDermott’s baptism. They are just some of the providential experiences that brought meaning to the science graduate’s life and led her to study teaching at Avondale.
Religionintouchcanada.org

God’s Amazing Promise

Luke 12:22-32 Many people deal with anxiety. News reports or circumstances at home often cause concern and fear about our future. But as believers, we’re encouraged not to worry (Luke 12:22). Instead, we’re to seek God’s kingdom and rely on Him to provide all our needs (Luke 12:31). This is the opposite of the world’s philosophy, which tells us to rely on ourselves or other people for security.
Hoschton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Hoschton Church of God plans VBS

Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy plans Vacation Bible School June 21-24 from 6-9 p.m. nightly. "Fun, food and great memories," organizers said. "Hopefully a visit from a friend from under the sea! Can’t wait to see all your smiling faces."
Religion4tucson.com

Is God’s Word True, Real or False?

Are you as amazed as I am how a seemingly small minority of Americans and non-Americans are radically changing the foundations of the United States in such a short time?. Maybe I don’t have a large circle of friends and acquaintances, but the majority of people I know don’t agree with what is happening in our country. I do hear, “How do we really know if what we hear in the news is true or false?”
Religionmitchhorton.com

God's Presence Purifies

Pursue peace with all people, and holiness, without which no one will see the Lord (Hebrews 12:14). Our God is a consuming fire! Fire is a cleansing agent and produces purity. God revealed Himself to Moses in a burning bush. He revealed Himself to Ezekiel as a fire from the loins up and the loins down. Jesus revealed Himself to John on the Isle of Patmos as glowing brass and with eyes that were flames of fire. Jesus was transfigured before Peter, James, and John and His countenance began to glow pure white.
Religionhilltran.org

Our Best Interest is God’s Interest

“Everyone has noticed how hard it is to turn our thoughts to God when everything is going well with us… While what we call ‘our own life’ remains agreeable, we will not surrender it to Him. What, then, can God do in our interests but make ‘our own life’ less agreeable to us and take away the plausible sources of false happiness?” ~ C.S. Lewis.
Maryville, TNDaily Times

We all are created in God's own image

The Daily Times recently published an Op-Ed and a news article quoting sources opposed to recent legislation concerning restroom use that corresponds to biological sex rather than gender identity. The deeper issue in this debate centers on that last word: identity. What is the source of our identity, who we believe ourselves to be at the deepest level? The way we answer that question is foundational to our perspective on a variety of issues, of which transgenderism is only one.
Religionbibleproject.com

God’s Design for the Growth of the Church

After Jesus rose from the dead, he appeared to his disciples and told them to wait in the city of Jerusalem until they were clothed with the power of his Spirit. He would go with them to expand the Kingdom of Heaven on earth, but they couldn’t start without his help. So they waited. And sure enough, the Spirit of God came to the disciples just as Jesus promised. When the disciples received God’s Spirit, thousands of people witnessed God’s power through them and joined the movement that day. But where did they go from there? What were Jesus’ followers specifically empowered to do in order to help fulfill God’s plan for the growth of the Church?
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Reflections at 50 on God’s Faithfulness

Looking back on what God has done in my life and ministry. I recently turned 50 years old. My parents were told when I was two years old that I would not live to three years of age. I was born with a birth defect. The doctor told my mom to prepare for my death, instead she asked God for a miracle.
ReligionDaily Reflector

Align priorities with God's plans

“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be added to you.” — Matthew 6:33. German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goeth grasped the importance of priorities. He said, “Things which matter most must never be at the mercy of things which matter least.”. The Word...
Religioncatholic-daily-reflections.com

The Wonders of God’s Kingdom

Jesus said to the crowds: “This is how it is with the kingdom of God; it is as if a man were to scatter seed on the land and would sleep and rise night and day and through it all the seed would sprout and grow, he knows not how.” Mark 4:26–27.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Honoring Mary's humble walk with God

A friend of mine, who was also a church worker, once told me, “I’m too busy to pray.” I was shocked to hear her say this, as I knew her to be a woman of great faith. In fact, she was an example for me of what it means to “practice your faith” in how she loved her family, devoted herself to her church work, and exemplified Christ-like love in all of her interactions with others.
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Listening to God’s Word and not our experiences

In Matthew chapter 17, we find the story of Jesus’ transfiguration. Jesus gathered to himself Peter, James and John, and took them up on a high mountain. It soon begins to get late and the disciples fall asleep when suddenly they are awaked, and as they look toward Jesus, they find him glowing in radiant light. The Scripture describes this moment as his transfiguration.
Religionbreakpoint.org

Confused Souls Find Rest in God’s Image

The most common refrain in Genesis about God’s creation of the world is that it was good. Down through the centuries, many people both inside and outside the Church have tried to say that the material world is less valuable or important than intangible inner truths. This has been one of the main talking points for the new sexual orthodoxy: telling hurting souls that their bodies are somehow wrong.