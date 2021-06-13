Cancel
Maplewood, MN

Summer Fun and Arts 2021: Family fun

By Kathy Berdan
Pioneer Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer brings plenty of family time. And most family-favorite places to go and things to do are nearly back up to full strength, but check for restrictions and reservations. Como Zoo and Conservatory has its new home for Sparky the Sea Lion, the Minnesota Zoo’s creatures are welcoming visitors, ValleyFair and Nickelodeon Universe are up and running with rides and adventures. There are waterparks and pools and playgrounds and historical sites, trails and hikes.

