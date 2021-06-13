Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's Geely to press on with methanol vehicles, chairman says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ps6Pw_0aSrgv0b00

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely will keep working on vehicles powered by methanol even though the effort may fail, chairman Li Shufu said on Sunday.

Zhejiang-based Geely, among a small number of automakers developing methanol-powered vehicles, is testing methanol taxis in some western Chinese cities as well as developing methanol-powered trucks at its commercial vehicles unit.

Li said Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, invested in Carbon Recycling International, an Icelandic company, to work on technologies to produce methanol with carbon dioxide, in a way to lower overall carbon emissions.

“We will keep exploring methanol vehicle technologies. Of course it might fail in the end, but currently we are still working on it,” Li told an industry conference in the western city of Chongqing, without elaborating.

Methanol fuel would boost China’s energy independence as the country has huge amounts of coal, which can be converted to methanol. Geely’s Li has also said he expects methanol vehicles to be cleaner than gasoline models.

Li did not offer details of the technology. He has told Reuters that Geely would expand production of methanol-powered vehicles.

Geely is also developing battery electric vehicles, petrol-electric hybrid cars and hydrogen commercial vehicles.

China, the world’s biggest auto market, is developing electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geely#Hybrid Cars#Daimler Ag#Vehicles#Chinese#Volvo Cars#Daimler Ag#Icelandic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
WorldICIS Chemical Business

Asia's electric vehicle market to surge in 2021 on China growth

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Asia's electric vehicle (EV) market will continue to grow at a fast pace, supported by strong sales growth in China, as more countries in the region look to support EV uptake to reduce emissions. EV sales in Asia are projected to jump by 78.1% year on year in 2021,...
Industryworldofchemicals.com

Clariant catalyst's helps to synthesize methanol from CO2 in China

CO2-based methanol production enabled by MegaMax catalyst – will play a key role in helping customers in China reduce carbon emissions. MUNICH, GERMANY: Clariant said its’ MegaMax catalyst series for CO2-based methanol production will help China reach its carbon neutrality target. Capturing and converting CO2 emissions is a cornerstone of the technology roadmap for addressing climate change. Synthesizing methanol from CO2 is a particularly valuable approach because methanol forms a building block for thousands of chemical products such as plastics, paints, cosmetics and fuels — including providing an energy storage carrier for hydrogen.
Energy Industryyicaiglobal.com

China’s Renewable Energy Impact Crosses Borders, REN21 Head Says

(Yicai Global) June 22 -- China is a key driver in developing renewable energy globally, with the Belt and Road Initiative taking the country’s impact beyond its borders, according to the head of the Paris-based green energy think tank REN21. China’s overseas investment in renewable energy has for the first...
Motorsportsporsche.com

2021 China Auto Forum witnessed the inauguration of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific Ltd.

Porsche and the Construction Leading Group of Shanghai Jiading World Class Automobile Industry Center held a sub-forum on the motorsports industry. From 17 to 19 June, the “2021 China Automotive Forum”, organised by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), was held in Shanghai. During the session, Porsche and the Construction Leading Group of World-Class Automobile Industry Center, Jiading District, Shanghai, jointly hosted the “Motorsports Industry Sub-Forum” to discuss the “Significance of motorsports for the development of the auto industry” and “Building an Ecosystem for motorsports industry in Jiading”.
Businessfleeteurope.com

Volvo and Northvolt partnering to produce sustainable batteries

Volvo Car Group is seeking a joint venture with Swedish company Northvolt to develop more sustainable batteries for its next-generation pure electric Volvo and Polestar models. The first step of the partnership includes establishing a research and development centre in Sweden which will become active in 2026 and is expected...
EconomyAutoweek.com

Here's How Volvo Will Expand Battery Cell Capacity

Volvo said it is planning a joint venture with leading Swedish battery company Northvolt to develop and produce more sustainable batteries. The batteries are intended for use in next-gen pure-electric Volvo and Polestar models. Volvo said it and Northvolt are planning an R&D center in Sweden as a first step...
Marketsmorns.ca

China’s crackdown means Bitcoin is working, says crypto miner

China’s crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC) mining and cryptocurrency trading recently became a primarydriver for the red candlesticks on crypto market charts. But one Bitcoin mining engineer believes China’s ban on crypto is “fantastic news.”. Brandon Arvanaghi, a former security engineer at crypto exchange Gemini, compared China’s harsh stance against Bitcoin...
EconomyZDNet

Grab looks to drive electric vehicle adoption with Hyundai Motor

Grab says it has expanded an existing partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia. Both companies will explore pilots to ease the use of such vehicles for Grab drivers and delivery partners, such as offering leasing programmes on a "battery-as-a-service" model. These...
CarsCleanTechnica

12% Plugin Vehicle Share In China!

May was the third month in a row that the plugin vehicle share reached the double-digit mark, hitting 12% (9.4% full electrics/BEV). That kept the 2021 share at 10% (8.3% BEV), and considering that the second half of the year is usually China’s strongest, we can now safely assume that the country’s plugin vehicle market share will end comfortably above the 10% mark this year and the total tally of the year will exceed 2 million deliveries!
Businessspglobal.com

Sweden's Volvo, Northvolt to build gigafactory

Two Swedish companies, automaker Volvo Car Group and battery maker Northvolt, will join forces to build a 50 GWh/year gigafactory planned to start production in 2026. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The companies said June 21 they intended to set up a 50/50 joint venture...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Volvo Car, Northvolt Partner For Europe's EV Battery Factory: Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYY) owned Volvo Car Group, and Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB will jointly build an electric-car battery factory, Bloomberg reports. The factory will have a capacity to produce 50-gigawatt hours of cells a year in 2026 and complement Volvo's transition to only battery-powered cars by 2030. It is estimated to employ around 3,000 people, Reuters reports.
EconomyPosted by
SlashGear

A new EV “gigafactory” is coming, but Tesla isn’t building it

If electric vehicles are to gain the sort of traction automakers have in mind, they’ll need plenty of batteries, and plans for a new “gigafactory” for EV cells could help deliver that. Volvo is inking a deal with Swedish battery specialist Northvolt for more sustainable power cells, earmarked for future Volvo and Polestar cars and SUVs.
Business104.1 WIKY

Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s luxury sports car unit Porsche AG is setting up a joint venture with Customcells to produce high-performance batteries that will significantly reduce charging times, the company said on Sunday. The partnership with Customcells, a company in southern Germany specialising in lithium-ion cells, will aim to produce...
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

Hong Kong's Lam says China has helped restore 'stability'

The chief executive of Hong Kong on Sunday said China has helped restore “stability” in the city. Reuters reported that Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong’s strategy to improve its standing as a global financial hub involves an increase in integration with mainland China. Lam added that lending to...
Industrywhattheythink.com

Xiamen Hexing Packaging Installs China’s First HP PageWide Corrugated Press to Drive Digital Transformation of Packaging Industry

Investing in HP PageWide T400S Digital Corrugated Packaging Press, HXPP achieves scale-production of corrugated packaging. Xiamen Hexing Packaging Co., Ltd (HXPP) has acquired China’s first HP PageWide digital press to meet the growing demand for customized corrugated packaging. The installation of the HP PageWide T400S press at HXPP's production site in Huayi, Hubei will help HXPP achieve large-scale production of corrugated printing products.