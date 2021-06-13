Borussia Dortmund To Open Contract Talks With Jude Bellingham Amidst Liverpool Links

Jude Bellingham has exploded onto the scene this year after his £20million move from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund.

The teenager has impressed so much at his new club that England manager Gareth Southgate has called him up to the EUROs squad and he is expected to play a key role in England's push for an international trophy.

Jude Bellingham dribbles the ball for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Even though his future at England level is secure, his club are now trying to sign the superstar down to a new long-term contract until 2025.

In recent weeks the 17-year-old has been linked to Manchester City and Liverpool. Dortmund clearly aren't trying to risk losing the prize asset and are set to open contract talks with Bellingham.

Bellingham advancest the ball during Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

According to The Mirror, Dortmund are willing to double the teenagers wage to £85,000-a-week.

They also are set to include a hefty release-clause for the teenager to try and fend-off any interest from other clubs.

Liverpool were previously linked with the teenager and he did not make things better by retweeting a Steven Gerrard compilation, which excited Liverpool fans to say the least.

In a previous interview, he also praised Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson for allowing him to wear his number eight shirt for an England friendly. Belling said this about Hendo:

“It was a dream come true, especially to get it from Hendo, who has been such a big part of the team,”

Jude Bellingham would be the perfect signing for Liverpool, a midfielder who could learn for Henderson and eventually be his long-term replacement.

We would be set in midfield for the next 15 years if he was to join. Unfortunately it seems like Dortmund are not willing to let the teenager go any time soon.