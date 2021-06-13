Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 important Steelers who could be playing their final season in 2021

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have several important veterans who are on their last legs. Here are four players who could be playing their final season in 2021. Steelers fans are looking forward to the 2021 season, and we are all hoping it proves to be one for the ages. After there was uncertainty surrounding quarterback Ben Roethlisberger entering the 2021 offseason after the 2020 season ended in disappointment, the two-time Super Bowl champion took a pay cut in order to stick around for one more season.

stillcurtain.com
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
288K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Super Bowl Champion#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Make Move For Patriots’ Chase Winovich In Bleacher Report’s Ideal Trade Offers Ahead Of Training Camp

It’s no secret that one of the biggest question marks on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster ahead of the 2021 season is outside linebacker depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, so much so that a couple of coaches on the Steelers’ staff have come out and talked about addressing the position before the start of the season, whether that be via trade or signing a veteran off the street.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: What will it take for Ben Roethlisberger to silence the doubters?

Ben Roethlisberger threw 38 touchdown passes, but still he’s washed up in a lot of people’s eyes. But there’s so much to suggest otherwise. What will it take for the legendary Steelers QB to silence his doubters? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Steelers Could Trade For Local Favorite: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire a hometown star via trade, according to a recent report. Chris Roling of Bleacher Report compiled a list of "one trade each NFL team should offer before 2021 training camp starts," which included the Steelers offering a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Jefferson Hills native Chase Winovich.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Steelers backups that will play the most snaps during 2021

Considering the Steelers’ reliance on the next-man-up mentality, these five backups could play more snaps than many are expecting in 2021. Seemingly since Mike Tomlin took over as the coach for the Steelers, he has presented the idea that the team relies on a next-man-up style of roster. Instead of pricy free agents and trade acquisitions, the team will try to draft and develop its players instead. Likewise, when an injury or departure occurs, the team will look in-house before going with someone not currently on the roster. This can lead to some unexpected backups playing far more than most would expect one to play. Looking at the roster as it stands right now, here are the five Steelers backups that figure to play more snaps than expected.
NFLSteelers Depot

CBS Sports Tabs Alex Highsmith As Steelers’ 2021 Under-The-Radar Player Who Could Breakout

Quite a bit will be expected out of second year Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith in 2021 as the former third-round draft pick out of Charlotte is now poised to be the starter opposite T.J. Watt this upcoming season. Can Highsmith pick up on the right side of the Steelers defense where former Steelers starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree left off at in 2020? Time will certainly tell. In the meantime, however, and prior to training camps around the NFL getting underway, Highsmith has been tabbed the Steelers under-the-radar player that may be poised for a big breakout campaign in 2021 by Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.
NFLallfans.co

Steelers could have one of the most dominant defensive pairings in history

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two fantastic defenders. Here’ why T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick will have a chance to go down in history. After the dominant defenses of the 2000s, the Steelers had a dry spout on talent for a few years. The league’s most intimidating defense lost Troy Polamalu to retirement in 2014, and James Harrison was washed up at this point.
NFLSteelers Depot

Bush Ready For Chance To Play With Williams, Spillane As Steelers’ ILB Group

The inside linebacking room built by the Pittsburgh Steelers is an interesting one. At the head of it is Devin Bush, the blue-chip, top 10 pick seen as a future star and foundational piece for the defense. Alongside Bush is Vince Williams, the seasoned veteran playing in a likely final season. And then there is Robert Spillane, a undrafted player who stepped up and surprised as an injury fill-in last season.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Why Najee Harris will break Franco Harris’ Steelers rookie rushing records

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2021 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.
NFLallfans.co

Steelers OTs biggest X-Factor for the upcoming season

There are plenty of questions with the 2021 version of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team got quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back but the losses on both sides of the football were significant. According to Bleacher Report, the biggest X-Factor for the Steelers this season will be sorting out the starting offensive...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLYardbarker

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended minicamp and will take roughly a month hiatus before returning to the field for training camp (hopefully) at St. Vincent College. Following Organized Team Activities, plenty of younger names stood out. From a group of undrafted cornerbacks to some depth pieces at running back, there was a long list of those who impressed at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
NFLallfans.co

Butler Hints Steelers Could Still To Be On Lookout For Another Backup Outside Linebacker

For now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have Cassius Marsh as their third outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. However, whether or not Marsh winds up being the number three outside linebacker 89 days from now when the Steelers open their 2021 regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills is a different story and that’s because we could very well see the team add another experienced edge rusher before then. On Tuesday, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler didn’t necessarily shoot down the notion that another outside linebacker might ultimately be added to the team in the coming weeks and months.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking every Steelers matchup for the 2021 regular season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the hardest schedule in football in 2021. They’ve won the Super Bowl while facing these circumstances before, so I know Mike Tomlin and company ‘do not care’. But as we sit here today we can put those opponents in order of difficulty. Sure, injuries and regression will change these standings, but for the sake of argument here are the Steelers’ opponents ranked based by talent on paper.
NFLSteelers Depot

Pierre Playing Under High Expectations From Tomlin, Steelers

James Pierre didn’t play a lot of snaps in 2020. He was just under 300 total for the season, and of his 271 snaps, over 220 of them came on special teams. But in the time he had on the field, the undrafted player continued to impress after fighting his way onto the roster as a rookie.
NFLchatsports.com

4 traits that could make Steelers Najee Harris the best RB in the NFL

Najee Harris isn’t just a high draft choice from Alabama. Here’s why the Steelers running back has the traits to become the best back in the league. I’m not a big fan of running backs. Their impact in today’s game is smaller than it has ever been and I feel they get a remarkably high amount of praise that largely belongs to their offensive line and scheme.