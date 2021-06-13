4 important Steelers who could be playing their final season in 2021

Considering the Steelers’ reliance on the next-man-up mentality, these five backups could play more snaps than many are expecting in 2021. Seemingly since Mike Tomlin took over as the coach for the Steelers, he has presented the idea that the team relies on a next-man-up style of roster. Instead of pricy free agents and trade acquisitions, the team will try to draft and develop its players instead. Likewise, when an injury or departure occurs, the team will look in-house before going with someone not currently on the roster. This can lead to some unexpected backups playing far more than most would expect one to play. Looking at the roster as it stands right now, here are the five Steelers backups that figure to play more snaps than expected.